Amazon Just Made It to the Big Time on Wall Street

Amazon is joining the ranks of one of Wall Street's oldest and most exclusive stock indexes: the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The e-commerce pioneer will officially take its position in the 30-company Dow before the open of trading Monday, replacing drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance, per the AP. S&P Dow Jones Indices opened the door to Amazon's inclusion in the Dow and Walgreens' exit to rebalance the index in light of a 3-for-1 stock split by another Dow company, Walmart. Seattle-based Amazon will share membership in the Dow with the likes of Apple, Boeing, JPMorgan Chase, and Coca-Cola.



What is the Dow? It's a measure of 30 stocks of established companies. These stocks are sometimes known as "blue chips," which are supposed to be on the steadier and safer side of Wall Street.