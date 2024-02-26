FTC Sues to Block Massive Grocery Merger

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, reports the AP, saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans. The FTC filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Oregon on Monday. It was joined in the suit by the attorneys general of eight states and the District of Columbia.

Background: Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation's largest grocers, agreed to merge in October 2022. The companies said a merger would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and other big rivals. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would control around 13% of the US grocery market; Walmart controls 22%, according to JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman.