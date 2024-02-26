Town Asked to Go Without Water as Huge Fire Burns

Firefighters in Hawley, Minnesota, needed so much water to battle a huge grain elevator blaze that they had to ask the whole town to go without—even canceling school to conserve the water supply, officials said. The cause of the fire isn't yet known, the AP reports. It took firefighters responding from 17 communities about eight hours to extinguish the blaze in the town of about 2,200 people, which was reported about 11pm Sunday, said Hawley City Administrator Lonnie Neuner. He wasn't aware of any injuries. Neuner said the fire spread hot ash and embers across the town, but no other fires were reported.