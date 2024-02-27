Jon Stewart's Show Takes a Personal Turn

Jon Stewart tackled the Israel-Hamas war on the The Daily Show Monday night, floating the idea of a demilitarized zone "between Israel and a free Palestinian state," reports The Hollywood Reporter. You can watch the 13-minute segment for the full details here. However, the part of the show drawing way more attention was a more personal one—Stewart broke down while paying tribute to his three-legged dog Dipper, who just died, per Deadline. The dog, he noted, regularly came to the original run of the show.

"He met actors and authors and presidents and kings. And he did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai," joked Stewart, who showed a clip of Pakistani activist fleeing Dipper backstage.

"Dipper passed away yesterday," a choked-up Stewart said. "He was ready ... but I wasn't. And the family, we were all together. Thank goodness. We were all with him. But, boy, my wish for you is one day you find that dog, that one dog—that, just, is the best."

Watch the segment here; it ends with Dipper playing in the snow as the show's "Moment of Zen."