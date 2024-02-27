Cargo Train in India Travels 43 Miles Without a Driver

A loaded freight train in India traveled 43 miles without any humans aboard—and this wasn't an autopilot test. Instead, the train with about 50 carriages rolled off on its own after the driver and an assistant disembarked for a crew change at a station in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, reports the AFP. It was chugging along with its load of gravel at more than 60mph before authorities finally managed to stop it in Punjab state. "The train was stopped after a railway official placed wood blocks on the tracks," railway officials told the Press Trust of India news agency, per the BBC.