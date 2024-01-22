Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Dies at 58

The actor who played the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh, in Beverly Hills, 90210, is dead at age 58. David Gail also starred as Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of Port Charles, a spinoff of General Hospital, and as Dean Collins on the 1990s WB drama Savannah, People and E! News report. Though not many details are known about Gail's death, his sister, Katie Colmenares, mourned him on Instagram Saturday. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," she wrote. "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another."