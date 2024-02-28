A frightening scene in the streets of California ended with a man fatally shot by police in a Home Depot. FOX 11 reports that cops with the Fontana Police Department first responded around 6pm local time to numerous 911 calls of an individual acting erratically in traffic, apparently trying to get hit by a car. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man dashed into a nearby Home Depot and grabbed a carbon steel jab saw, threatening both police and civilians in the store. Authorities say the man didn't comply with multiple verbal commands and that they opened fire after tasing him was similarly unsuccessful.
"He didn't listen," Sgt. Nathan Weiske tells KABC. The man was declared dead at the scene after attempts to resuscitate him failed. One witness tells NBC Los Angeles that the saw-wielding man "didn't deserve to die that way," and that cops acted too quickly in gunning him down. "They should have pointed the gun to the legs," Luis Cervantes says. "I mean they already tased him once." No officers or Home Depot customers were injured during the incident; an investigation is ongoing. (More police shooting stories.)