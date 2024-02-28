A frightening scene in the streets of California ended with a man fatally shot by police in a Home Depot. FOX 11 reports that cops with the Fontana Police Department first responded around 6pm local time to numerous 911 calls of an individual acting erratically in traffic, apparently trying to get hit by a car. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man dashed into a nearby Home Depot and grabbed a carbon steel jab saw, threatening both police and civilians in the store. Authorities say the man didn't comply with multiple verbal commands and that they opened fire after tasing him was similarly unsuccessful.