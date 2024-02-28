Get Ready for Surge Pricing at Wendy's

Surge pricing is coming to Wendy's. The fast food chain revealed in a recent earnings call that it will start testing dynamic pricing as soon as next year, the New York Times reports. When rolled out, digital menu boards will reflect the current prices of menu items, and those prices will go up and down as demand goes up and down. USA Today , one of multiple media outlets referring to the news as an "Uber-style" move, notes that variable pricing "is fast becoming the norm." While certain industries, like the hotel and airline industries, are expected to price offerings differently based on demand, consumers aren't quite as used to other industries utilizing the practice.

They do, however; prices on Amazon and other online retailers, for example, fluctuate due to algorithms and artificial intelligence that track interest in the product, prices elsewhere online, and other information. And mobile apps make dynamic pricing even easier by utilizing different coupons or offers for different customers. "A lot of this stuff is already happening even if you don't realize that it is happening. If you have the Starbucks app and I have the Starbucks app, we probably have different offers," one expert explains. "We might not be in the drive-through and they just increased the prices, but we are already paying different prices for the same products." (More Wendy's stories.)