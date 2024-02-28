Three weeks after Marianne Williamson backed out of her long-shot bid to challenge President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, she's back in it. The author has announced she's "unsuspending" her campaign for the Oval Office, the day after she drew 3% of the vote to Biden's 81% in Michigan's Democratic primary, per the Hill . In a video posted to X on Wednesday morning, the 71-year-old author and spiritual adviser said she felt obligated to reenter the race, as Americans are currently "watching a car crash in slow motion" with the current roster of candidates left in the race. "I was losing the horse race," she explained as to why she dropped out in the first place, but "something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here. And we must respond."

Williamson didn't mince words in her description of presumptive Republican nominee and former President Trump, whom she called a "fascist," but she also said that under Biden, '"We the People' basically don't own this country right now." Williamson reiterated her commitment to being a president who would get rid of student debt, work toward Medicare for all, and push for paid family leave and guaranteed living wages. "We need a president ... who inspires the American people," she noted.

The AP noted her weak showing in other early voting states after she suspended her campaign earlier this month, including 2% in South Carolina and 3% in Nevada. As for those who may think she's not living in reality by getting back into the race, Williamson said, "What's delusional is just closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and just hoping that somehow Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision" offered by Trump. "We need to say to the American people, 'We see your pain,'" she said. "And we need to say to Donald Trump, 'We see your BS.'" (More Marianne Williamson 2024 stories.)