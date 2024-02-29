Bernie Sanders has long been a strong advocate for health care for all and affordable child care and housing, among other progressive platforms. But "America's national priorities are badly misplaced," the independent Vermont senator writes in an op-ed for the Atlantic, with too much money in Sanders' opinion being funneled toward military spending ultimately funded by taxpayers.

The senator writes that the US is set to pony up about $900 billion this year alone for our armed forces, and "almost half of this amount will go to a handful of huge defense contractors enjoying immense profits." 'War profiteering': Sanders talks about the surging stock prices of arms makers, as well as the "outrageous" price increases that defense contractors have implemented over the years, citing as one example the sevenfold spike in the price of Stinger missiles manufactured by RTX Corporation (the former Raytheon) since 1991. "There's a name for all this: war profiteering," Sanders writes.