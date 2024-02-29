'Surprise' Ruling Removes Trump From Illinois Primary Ballot

Words like "unexpected" and "surprise" are being used to describe an Illinois ruling Wednesday removing Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot. The judge who issued the decision stayed the ruling until Friday, meaning the former president can—and is expected to—appeal, CNN and CBS News report. Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter cited the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that removed Trump from that state's primary ballot over his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The 14th amendment disqualifies insurrectionists from holding public office, and Porter said the Colorado decision's "rationale" was "compelling."

But that ruling is pending before the US Supreme Court, which is expected to rule in Trump's favor. Maine has also booted Trump from its primary ballot, but that decision was also paused pending the SCOTUS review of the Colorado case. Several other states have similar cases in the works. Says a Trump campaign spokesperson on the Illinois decision, "This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal." SCOTUS is also hearing arguments in April on whether Trump should be granted presidential immunity from prosecution. The Illinois primary will be held March 19; Colorado's and Maine's are set for Super Tuesday on March 5.