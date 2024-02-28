Lawyer's Argument: SBF Suffers From Anhedonia

Probation officers recommended that Sam Bankman-Fried spend 100 years in prison—and his lawyers, family, and others on Tuesday argued that was "barbaric," that the 31-year-old risks being in "extreme danger," and that a sentence of 63 to 78 months (that's 6.5 years on the upper end) would be more appropriate. The presentence arguments were filed just minutes before a midnight deadline and included 29 letters of support. Prosecutors have to make their own recommendation by March 15, with Judge Lewis A. Kaplan slated to hand down sentencing on March 28. Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, which carry a maximum sentence of 110 years. What you need to know: