One of Longest-Serving Death Row Inmates Set to Die Today

The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech's death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching. On Wednesday morning, Idaho prison officials will ask the 73-year-old if he would like a mild sedative to help calm him before his execution at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise. Then, at 10am local time, they will bring him into the execution chamber, reports the AP. Creech, who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the US, has been imprisoned since 1974. More on what happened, and will happen: