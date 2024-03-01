'Gone Mom' Case Finally Gets a Conviction

A woman was convicted Friday of conspiring to murder missing mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos, who vanished from a wealthy Connecticut enclave in 2019 and was never found. Michelle Troconis, 49, sat with her head down and cried as the jurors were polled as to whether they agreed with the verdict, per the AP. She later rested her head on the table and could be heard sobbing before marshals cuffed her and led her from the courtroom. In addition to the conspiracy to commit murder charge, which is punishable with up to 20 years in prison, the jury convicted Troconis of hindering the prosecution and evidence tampering. Her bond was set at $6 million and she is scheduled to be sentenced May 31. Prosecutors said Troconis helped her then-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, in his plot to kill his estranged wife and cover it up.