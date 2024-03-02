This Is Not What You Want to See While Driving

A motorist driving along Highway 224 in Oregon's Clackamas County last month witnessed another vehicle plunge 200 feet off a cliff, and thanks to dashcam footage, now we can see the incident through their eyes. Jalopnik reports on the "rather alarming" video , which features a time stamp from last Sunday and shows as the driver of the non-crashing vehicle makes their way down a winding roadway surrounded by forest. Suddenly, a dark-colored vehicle appears from around the bend, veers off the road, and goes airborne, right over the side of a cliff.

Per a Tuesday social media post from the Oregon State Police, the unfortunate vehicle and its driver fell 200 feet down an embankment before landing. The notice said that the driver, who'd had taken their eyes off the road before crashing, "was able to self-extricate from the vehicle before emergency personnel arrived." First responders had to use a rope system to rescue the stranded driver, who was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. It's not clear what condition they're in, but authorities say they're "fortunate to have survived." (More scary ride stories.)