Florida isn't the only place where measles seems to be making a comeback. CDC stats as of Thursday show a total of 41 cases around the US, in 16 states and growing (click here for a current list). CBS News notes that these numbers "mark one of the steepest increases in recent history of the virus at this time of the year." Florida claims the most cases so far in 2024. The highly contagious illness was deemed eliminated from the US in 2000, though travelers still bring the disease in, per the CDC.