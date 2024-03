It was an otherwise ho-hum layup. But when Lebron James hit it with 10:39 left in the second quarter Saturday night, he became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 points.

"Being the first player to do something, it's pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history," James said after the game, per the AP. "But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat." (The Lakers lost to the Nuggets, 124-114.)