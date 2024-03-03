Are Customer Service Reps a Doomed Breed?

A few simple clicks online, no human needed on the other end. That was how Sophie Elmhirst's experience of buying contact lenses online was supposed to go. Instead, as she explains in the Economist, she made a mess of things with no fewer than four failed attempts. At that point, Gary—an actual human—got involved and not only fixed the order but had Elmhirst laughing along the way. Gary, it turns out, has been doing this for 22 years and has developed what he calls a "precognitive, second nature" about how to talk to customers—when to joke, when to stick to business, and above all, how to sort through the trouble made by bots and humans alike. He is, in short, very good at his job. The question posed by Elmhirst's story is how long he'll get to keep it in the age of artificial intelligence.