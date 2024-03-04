NASCAR on Saturday displayed a clearly altered glove that Joey Logano wore in qualifying rounds at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where aerodynamic-deflecting alterations were so obvious it looked as if he was wearing part of an amphibious costume. The black glove for Logano's left hand had webbing made of an unspecified material in between every finger, per the AP . The theory is that Logano, who qualified second at Atlanta last weekend, had the glove altered in order to place his hand out his window as an aerodynamic blocker during qualifying. At Las Vegas Motor Speedway a week later, NASCAR wouldn't speculate on the motivation of the two-time Cup champion or Team Penske, which didn't appeal a penalty imposed on Logano.

NASCAR said it discovered the glove during a random inspection—not from a tip from a rival team—and that it didn't know if Logano was wearing the glove when he won the pole for the season-opening Daytona 500. Brad Moran, managing director for the NASCAR Cup Series, said Logano's No. 22 Ford was one of five cars randomly selected for post-qualifying inspection in Atlanta, and that the in-car camera immediately alerted officials that something was amiss. "We spotted something that was honestly concerning," Moran said. "As you can see, the entire glove is webbed. The reason for that is you can obviously block more air." He added that the glove was not only a "competition problem," but also a "safety violation."

Logano said he wasn't forced to wear the glove by his team. All equipment must be approved by the nonprofit SFI Foundation. NASCAR was unsure if the material used to create the webbing effect was fire retardant. Logano said at Las Vegas he would never have used the glove if he thought it was dangerous. "I would never have put myself in a situation where I feel unsafe," Logano said. "I have kids. I have a wife." Logano was penalized last Sunday when he forfeited the second-place starting position and was dropped to the back of the field at Atlanta. He was also fined $10,000 for violating NASCAR's safety code. More here.