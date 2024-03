Chris Mortensen, a longtime NFL analyst for ESPN, died Sunday at age 72, per the AP. There was no immediate word on the cause of death, though Mortensen announced in 2016 that he he had been diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer. Even while undergoing treatment, he was the first to confirm the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Mortensen announced his retirement after the NFL Draft last year so that he could "focus on my health, family, and faith."