Michelle Obama Shuts Down the 2024 Rumors

A lot of Americans aren't thrilled about a Trump-Biden rematch in this year's election, but hopeful lefties shouldn't be looking for a former White House occupant to make a bid for a return. Rumors about a run by Michelle Obama have gotten so prevalent that the office of the former first lady felt compelled to issue a statement Tuesday shutting them down, reports People. "As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," said the statement.