Michelle Obama Shuts Down the 2024 Rumors

A lot of Americans aren't thrilled about a Trump-Biden rematch in this year's election, but hopeful lefties shouldn't be looking for a former White House occupant to make a bid for a return. Rumors about a run by Michelle Obama have gotten so prevalent that the office of the former first lady felt compelled to issue a statement Tuesday shutting them down, reports People. "As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president," said the statement.
Obama said earlier this year on a podcast that she was "terrified about what could possibly happen" in November, presumably if former President Trump is re-elected, stoking speculation about a last-minute run on both the right and left, per the Hill and NBC News. Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have been among those publicly floating the speculation. But her office made clear she has no intention of being a surprise candidate: "Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign." (More Michelle Obama stories.)