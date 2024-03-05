Swift: Vote for the People 'Who Most Represent YOU'

Taylor Swift urged her fans to get out and vote on Super Tuesday, though she didn't endorse any candidates in the Democratic and Republican primaries. "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," Swift told her 282 million folllowers on Instagram. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today," she wrote, urging voters in Tennessee and elsewhere to check polling places and voting times. The megastar, who endorsed President Biden in 2020, has a larger following on social media than Biden or Donald Trump and has a higher approval rating than both men, with 40% of registered voters saying they approve of her, reports the BBC .