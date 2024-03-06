These 3 Nations Get an Asterisk for Spring Break

For those prepping for spring break, Uncle Sam is waving the caution flag. The United States has issued travel advisories for multiple destinations popular with spring breakers, along with advice on how to stay safe if you do make the trip:

Mexico: AL.com reports that the US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico has issued a special "Spring Break Travel" alert, which includes the US State Department's travel advisories for various parts of the country—for example, tourists are advised to "exercise increased caution" when traveling to the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun and Tulum are located. "Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations," the embassy notes. Kidnapping is often cited.

Jamaica: The New York Times reports that this island nation has also earned a travel warning, with the US Embassy in Jamaica advising vacationers to "reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime and medical services." The State Department's "Level 3" advisory (meaning "reconsider travel") notes that "sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts." A government official said in a January statement that Jamaica is "disappointed that the language" of the advisory "does not reflect our country's significant progress" in terms of safety and health care, per the Times.

Bahamas: The US Embassy in the Bahamas warns there've been 18 murders since the start of the year, even in public in broad daylight. The archipelago is deemed a "Level 2" country, meaning "exercise increased caution" while there, with the State Department noting that "violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas." It also warns that various activities involving watercraft are "not consistently regulated."

General advice: Some nuggets from the various advisories include drinking responsibly and sticking with friends at clubs and bars; avoiding walking or driving at night; keeping a low profile and remaining aware of your surroundings; and keeping family and friends back home aware of your travel plans within your destination.