Baseball MVP, Congressman Will Face Off in California Senate Race Adam Schiff will face Steve Garvey in the November general election By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 5, 2024 10:59 PM CST Updated Mar 5, 2024 11:19 PM CST Copied Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, walks out of a polling place with his wife Eve after voting, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Republican Steve Garvey and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff emerged from a crowded field of contenders in California to advance to a November election to fill the US Senate seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein, a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold, the AP reports. The former baseball MVP who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will face off with the congressman who gained national attention as a leading antagonist to former President Donald Trump during Trump's years in the White House. California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election. Democrats are expected to easily hold the Senate seat in November, a relief for the party as it seeks to defend a narrow majority. A Republican hasn't won a Senate race in California since 1988. But the campaign nonetheless represents a new era in California politics, which was long dominated by Feinstein and a handful of other veteran politicians. Garvey's candidacy, buoyed by name recognition among older voters in particular, threw an unexpected twist into the race. Garvey is hoping to follow a pathway cut by other famous athletes-turned-politicians that includes former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a one-time bodybuilder and actor who became the last Republican to hold the state's top job.