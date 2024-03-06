Baseball MVP, Congressman Will Face Off in California Senate Race

Republican Steve Garvey and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff emerged from a crowded field of contenders in California to advance to a November election to fill the US Senate seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein, a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold, the AP reports. The former baseball MVP who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will face off with the congressman who gained national attention as a leading antagonist to former President Donald Trump during Trump's years in the White House. California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election.