The biggest nonpresidential contest on the Super Tuesday ballot is the race to fill the Senate seat of the late Dianne Feinstein in California. The big twist in the deep-blue state is that Republican Steve Garvey has shaken up the race and is in decent position to advance to the general election. Details:

A trio of big-name Democrats—Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Katie Porter—are in the hunt as the party hopes to retain control of Feinstein's seat. The athlete: Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Garvey is popular, however, and he now sits behind only Schiff in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. Schiff is at 26%, Garvey at 20%, Porter at 18%, and Lee at 9%.