The Veterans Affairs secretary has reversed a department memo that aimed to ban VA displays of the iconic "V-J Day in Times Square" photograph of a Navy sailor kissing a woman he didn't know on the streets of New York at the end of World War II. Secretary Denis McDonough acted hours after a copy of a memo from a VA assistant undersecretary requesting the photo's removal from all VA health facilities was shared on social media. The memo had said the photo "depicts a nonconsensual act" and is inconsistent with the department's sexual harassment policy, per the AP. Copies of the memo racked up millions of views on social media, quickly becoming a political lightning rod.

The picture was taken on Aug. 14, 1945—known as V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the United States—as people spilled into New York City streets ... celebrating the news. George Mendonsa spotted Greta Friedman, spun her around, and planted a kiss. The two had never met. The photo, by Alfred Eisenstaedt, is called "V-J Day in Times Square" but is known to most people simply as "The Kiss." Friedman's take: Friedman told the Library of Congress in 2005 that "it wasn't a romantic event. It was just an event of 'thank God the war is over.'" She added in an oral history of the photo: "It wasn't my choice to be kissed. The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed."

Friedman died in 2016 at age 92. Mendonsa died in 2019 at age 95. Or were they its subjects? There's long been a debate.