TSA Unveils Self-Screening Security Lanes

Federal airport security officials unveiled passenger self-screening lanes Wednesday at busy Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, with plans to test it for use in other cities around the country, the AP reports. The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint—initially only in Las Vegas, only for TSA PreCheck customers, and only in English—incorporates a screen with do-it-yourself instructions telling people how to smoothly pass themselves and their carry-on luggage through pre-flight screening with little or no help from uniformed TSA officers. TSA officials say they want to avoid patdowns and allow passengers to move through the process at their own pace, without feeling rushed.