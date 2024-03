Think Your Lab Is Too Chunky? There's a Reason

Every pet owner has to take care to keep their furry friends happy, healthy, and at a safe weight. For those who have a Labrador or flat-coated retriever in their charge, however, that last task might prove a bit more difficult. That's due to a "double whammy" with those specific breeds: They're often hungry in between regular meals, and they have a hard time burning excess calories, all due to a common genetic mutation, according to new research out of the UK's University of Cambridge.

Hunger: For the first part of the study published this month in the journal Science Advances, which involved nearly 80 dogs, the researchers took a look at 36 adult Labs that had one or two copies of a mutation of the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene, or no mutations at all. They found that the dogs with the POMC mutation spent more time than the other dogs trying to get a sausage out of a box, suggesting they were experiencing stronger hunger pangs, per the Guardian.

For the first part of the study published this month in the journal Science Advances, which involved nearly 80 dogs, the researchers took a look at 36 adult Labs that had one or two copies of a mutation of the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene, or no mutations at all. They found that the dogs with the POMC mutation spent more time than the other dogs trying to get a sausage out of a box, suggesting they were experiencing stronger hunger pangs, per the Guardian. Calorie burning: For another part of the experiment, the scientists put nearly 20 flat-coated retrievers in a sleeping chamber that could measure the gases they emitted, which enabled them to estimate energy expended. They found that the dogs with the POMC mutation burned about 25% fewer calories than the dogs with no mutation.

The mutation was found in 25% of the Labs and in two-thirds of the flat-coated retrievers. The Labrador is also said to have the highest obesity levels of any other type of dog. "If we get dealt a genetic hand of cards that makes us feel hungry or always want to eat, it takes greater effort to stay slim," study co-author Dr. Eleanor Raffan tells the BBC . She adds that although humans weren't tested here, a similar message applies. "Obesity isn't a choice," she tells the Guardian. "It's a reflection of a background drive to eat, which is driven by a combination of your genes and your environment." (More discoveries stories.)