Think Your Lab Is Too Chunky? There's a Reason

Every pet owner has to take care to keep their furry friends happy, healthy, and at a safe weight. For those who have a Labrador or flat-coated retriever in their charge, however, that last task might prove a bit more difficult. That's due to a "double whammy" with those specific breeds: They're often hungry in between regular meals, and they have a hard time burning excess calories, all due to a common genetic mutation, according to new research out of the UK's University of Cambridge.