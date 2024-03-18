Coach Gets Fired, Makes NCAA Tournament Days Later

If you're filling out this year's NCAA brackets and looking for a Cinderella pick, Long Beach State might fit the bill. For one thing, they weren't expected to make the tournament. For another, their coach is coaching, but he also got fired last week. It takes a little unpacking:

Fired: After Long Beach lost its last five games of the season, coach Dan Monson and the school announced that he was out after 17 years, reports ESPN. However, the school allowed him to coach the team through the Big West Conference tournament.

After Long Beach lost its last five games of the season, coach Dan Monson and the school announced that he was out after 17 years, reports ESPN. However, the school allowed him to coach the team through the Big West Conference tournament. 'We got you, coach': Given the losing skid and turmoil, Long Beach wasn't expected to do much in the conference tournament. Instead, they won three games in a row and thus clinched a trip to the NCAA tournament less than a week after Monson was fired, per Yahoo Sports. Monson recalls trying to give his team a pep talk before the conference final, but he broke down. "I got emotional," he tells the Wall Street Journal. "And they just started cheering and clapping and saying, 'We got you, coach.'"