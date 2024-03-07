Discount Grocer Aldi Adding 800 New Stores

Aldi plans to add 800 of its grocery stores across the US in a five-year expansion plan as it looks to capitalize on cost-conscious Americans feeling the pinch at grocery stores. Aldi said Thursday that it's looking in particular to add about 330 stores across the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028, per the AP. The company will also add more stores in southern California and Phoenix and enter new cities, including Las Vegas. Aldi is a "discount grocer," per Supermarket News, and the chain's expansion comes as consumers have begun to change the way they shop amid inflation.