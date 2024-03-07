Mike Tyson Will Fight Again at Age 58

Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring to take on a boxer 30 years his junior—and to collect what will presumably be a fat paycheck. The former heavyweight champ will fight Jake Paul, who is usually described as being a combination of social media influencer and boxer, reports Yahoo Sports . Paul is 27, and Tyson will be 58 when the bout happens on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be streamed live on Netflix as part of the company's push into "sports-adjacent programming," per the New York Times .

Netflix struck the deal with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, and neither company is revealing how much the boxers will be paid. Tyson's last fight came in a 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones—another retired world champion—that ended in a draw. Paul has been fighting since 2018 and has a 9-1 record. "Will Netflix have a hit on its hands if Paul gets knocked into next week?" wonders a post at Gizmodo. "Probably, but don't expect Tyson to go all out on the YouTuber, no matter how much you wish he would." (Read about one of Paul's YouTube controversies here.)