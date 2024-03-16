How Much Plastic Packaging Ends Up in Our Bodies?

When you're out shopping, finding food not encased in some kind of plastic is no easy task. In fact, per Modern Farmer, a recent study of Canadian grocery stores found 71% of products on their shelves were packaged in plastic; for baby food, it was even higher, at 76%. While we've learned to accept that sometimes apples just come in cling wrap, research keeps showing that food packaging doesn't just end up in landfills—it also turns up our bodies.