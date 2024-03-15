1 in 3 Americans Don't Think They'll Be Able to Retire

About 28% say they have nothing at all saved
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2024 5:20 PM CDT
1 in 3 Americans Don't Think They'll Be Able to Retire
   (Getty / Jinda Noipho)

A new survey on the saving habits of Americans reveals some stark truths for a large number of people:

  • 28% say they have saved nothing for retirement, according to the GoBankingRates survey. The breakdown for that by age group: 18-24 (28% have nothing saved); 25-34 (30%); 35-44 (35%); 45-54 (33%); and, maybe the most surprising, 55-64 (25%).
  • 39% do not contribute to a retirement fund.
  • 30% don't think they'll be able to retire, period.

  • Previous studies suggest that most US adults figure they will need between $1 million and $1.25 million to retire comfortably, per MarketWatch.
  • In the new survey, 25% of respondents put their retirement goal at less than $500,000; 25% put it between $500,000 and $1 million; and another 30% have it at more than $1 million. The problem is that most people's savings don't appear to be on track for these goals. The majority, 71%, would have five-figure savings at best, unless their habits changed. The survey is based on responses from 1,000 people.
