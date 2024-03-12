There's no such thing as a free lunch, or free gas, though Nebraska authorities say that for six-plus months, one enterprising woman exploited a glitch via her rewards card that scored her nearly $28,000 in gratis gas.

The glitch: Police say a software update at the pumps at Lincoln's Pump and Pantry allowed patrons to swipe their rewards card twice to throw the pump into "demo" mode, which then allowed them to pump gas for free, reports KOLN.

Fuel pump perp: The station eventually got wind of the work-around and figured out that one card in particular had been used ... a lot. Police say it was used more than 500 times between November 2022 and the following June, at which point the station fixed the glitch.

The station eventually got wind of the work-around and figured out that one card in particular had been used ... a lot. Police say it was used more than 500 times between November 2022 and the following June, at which point the station fixed the glitch. The cost: The station estimates that 7,413.59 gallons were pumped via that one rewards card, at a cost of more than $27,800 in total.

The station estimates that 7,413.59 gallons were pumped via that one rewards card, at a cost of more than $27,800 in total. The suspect: KOLN identifies her as 45-year-old Dawn Thompson, who police say also charged a second person $500 to pump $700 worth of gas using her card. Thompson was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft, with a bond of $750, per KLKN. She's next due in court on April 11.