After a door plug flew off an Alaska Airlines jet, the FAA took a closer look at the Boeing manufacturing process for the 737 Max. The New York Times has details from the six-week audit, which flagged "dozens of problems" at Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems. However, two in particular might leave people scratching their heads:

Mechanics at Spirit used Dawn liquid soap as lubricant while fitting a door seal, which was then cleaned with a cheesecloth. Instructions were "vague and unclear on what specifications/actions are to be followed or recorded by the mechanic," per the FAA. Odd tool: Spirit mechanics also used a hotel key card to check a door seal, a tactic that was "not identified/documented/called-out in the production order," per the FAA.