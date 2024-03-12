Darryl Strawberry Suffers Heart Attack

Former MLB star posts that 'all is well' after stent procedure before his 62nd birthday
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2024 11:01 AM CDT
Darryl Strawberry is seen during a Yankees Old-Timers' Day ceremony before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 9 in New York.   (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Darryl Strawberry suffered a heart attack and underwent an emergency stent procedure on Monday, but People reports that it didn't keep the former MLB All-Star down for long. "Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack," the celebrated slugger posted on Instagram on Monday night. "I am so happy and honored to report that all is well." Strawberry added that doctors at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, "brought my heart to total restoration!" The heart attack was an unwelcome birthday present, coming hours before he turned 62 on Tuesday. But Strawberry has another milestone to look forward to: "We are looking forward to Straw's speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement, per ESPN. Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired. (More Darryl Strawberry stories.)

