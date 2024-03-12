Darryl Strawberry suffered a heart attack and underwent an emergency stent procedure on Monday, but People reports that it didn't keep the former MLB All-Star down for long. "Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack," the celebrated slugger posted on Instagram on Monday night. "I am so happy and honored to report that all is well." Strawberry added that doctors at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, "brought my heart to total restoration!" The heart attack was an unwelcome birthday present, coming hours before he turned 62 on Tuesday. But Strawberry has another milestone to look forward to: "We are looking forward to Straw's speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement, per ESPN. Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired. (More Darryl Strawberry stories.)