An appeals court has cleared the way for Texas to enforce a law requiring age verification before someone can surf porn sites, and, not surprisingly, the porn sites aren't happy about it. In a 2-1 ruling on March 7 by the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that vacated an injunction against HB 1181, the judges noted that "the age-verification requirement is rationally related to the government's legitimate interest in preventing minors' access to pornography," per Wired. "Therefore, the age-verification requirement does not violate the First Amendment." More: