Rush Hour in the NYC Subway Turned Terrifying

A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a busy station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, panicking evening rush-hour passengers. The shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard into the subway system to help police search people for weapons after a series of high-profile crimes on city trains. Authorities said Thursday's shooting involved two men who police haven't identified and who got into a verbal confrontation, and then a physical fight, aboard the moving train just before 4:45pm ET, per the AP .

One of the men, who police said was 36, pulled out a gun and brandished it. The other man, 32, got possession of the handgun and fired at the person he was arguing with, according to Michael Kemper, the Police Department's chief of transit. "The 32-year-old fired multiple shots, striking the 36-year-old," Kemper said at a media briefing. Witnesses told police the man who was shot was being "aggressive and provocative" toward the other one before the fight broke out, Kemper said. The shooting happened at a stop where the NYPD has a small office, and officers were on the platform and quickly took the suspect into custody.