New York's governor is deploying the National Guard to New York City's subways. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that 750 members of the state's National Guard will start patrolling stations amid a spate of violent crimes, reports the New York Times. They'll join an additional force of 250 personnel from the State Police and the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority. And that's on top of the 1,000 additional city police officers that Mayor Eric Adams assigned to the subways last month.