Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, though they could get pushed to Monday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders joined the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, per the AP. International mediators had hoped to secure a six-week truce before Ramadan started earlier this week, but Hamas refused any deal that wouldn't lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a demand Israel rejected. In recent days, however, both sides have made moves aimed at getting the talks, which never fully broke off, back on track.

Details: Hamas gave mediators a new proposal for a three-stage plan that would end the fighting, according to two Egyptian officials—one who's involved in the talks, and a second who was briefed on them.

Hamas gave mediators a new proposal for a three-stage plan that would end the fighting, according to two Egyptian officials—one who's involved in the talks, and a second who was briefed on them. Phase One: This first stage would involve a six-week ceasefire that would include the release of 35 hostages—women, those who are ill, and older people—being held by militants in Gaza in exchange for 350 Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel. Hamas would also release at least five female soldiers in exchange for 50 prisoners, including some serving long sentences on terror charges, for each soldier. Israeli forces would withdraw from two main roads in Gaza; let displaced Palestinians return to north Gaza, which has been devastated by the fighting; and allow the free flow of aid to the area, the officials said.

This first stage would involve a six-week ceasefire that would include the release of 35 hostages—women, those who are ill, and older people—being held by militants in Gaza in exchange for 350 Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel. Hamas would also release at least five female soldiers in exchange for 50 prisoners, including some serving long sentences on terror charges, for each soldier. Israeli forces would withdraw from two main roads in Gaza; let displaced Palestinians return to north Gaza, which has been devastated by the fighting; and allow the free flow of aid to the area, the officials said. Phase Two: The two sides would declare a permanent ceasefire, and Hamas would free the remaining Israeli soldiers held hostage in exchange for more prisoners, the officials said.

The two sides would declare a permanent ceasefire, and Hamas would free the remaining Israeli soldiers held hostage in exchange for more prisoners, the officials said. Phase Three: Hamas would hand over the bodies it's holding in exchange for Israel lifting the blockade of Gaza and allowing reconstruction to start, the officials said.

Hamas would hand over the bodies it's holding in exchange for Israel lifting the blockade of Gaza and allowing reconstruction to start, the officials said. Bibi's thoughts: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal "unrealistic." However, he agreed to send Israeli negotiators to Qatar for more talks. Netanyahu's government has rejected calls for a permanent ceasefire, insisting it must first fulfill its stated goal of "annihilating Hamas." Netanyahu's office also said Friday he approved military plans to attack Rafah, the southernmost town in Gaza where some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.