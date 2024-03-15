Up for a good hike? Slip on those Tevas and head for the border. That's what two participants in the "Carson City to Canada Quest" will be doing next year, and organizers say they'll even pay those ambitious trekkers $5,000 each when they complete the arduous journey.



Details: Per the Los Angeles Times, the 1,600-mile route from Nevada's capital runs north along the Pacific Crest Trail all the way to the Canadian border. The dedicated website for the event notes it's "meant for experienced hikers who are looking to push their limits."

The $5K: That's reserved for the two chosen individuals who complete the trip while documenting their travels on video. "It's a specific type of human being we are looking for," Lydia Beck of Visit Carson City tells KCRA.