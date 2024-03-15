This 1.6K-Mile Trek Could Earn You $5K

The 1,600-mile 'Carson City to Canada Quest' will pay 2 lucky people to document their journey
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2024 2:05 PM CDT
Hike From Nevada to the Border, Earn $5K for Your Troubles
Think you're up for the hike?   (Getty Images/RobertCrum)

Up for a good hike? Slip on those Tevas and head for the border. That's what two participants in the "Carson City to Canada Quest" will be doing next year, and organizers say they'll even pay those ambitious trekkers $5,000 each when they complete the arduous journey.

  • Details: Per the Los Angeles Times, the 1,600-mile route from Nevada's capital runs north along the Pacific Crest Trail all the way to the Canadian border. The dedicated website for the event notes it's "meant for experienced hikers who are looking to push their limits."
  • The $5K: That's reserved for the two chosen individuals who complete the trip while documenting their travels on video. "It's a specific type of human being we are looking for," Lydia Beck of Visit Carson City tells KCRA.

  • Origin: The Times notes the idea for the quest was sparked last July, when the 9.8-mile Capital to Tahoe Trail was completed, eight years after it was started. "Once we realized that this connection could be made, our trails coordinator thought it was really cool that you can go from Carson City all the way to Canada," Beck says, noting that her group then decided: "Let's challenge someone to do it."
  • Sign up: Applications are due by May 31. Interested parties need to fill out the online form and submit a 60-second video explaining why they'd be perfect for this quest. Finalists will be notified at the end of July, and the trek will kick off sometime in the summer of 2025, when much of the snow along the route will have melted. There's not an exact date yet because, as the quest's website notes, that "will vary depending on weather conditions and snowpack in the mountains."
(More road trip stories.)

