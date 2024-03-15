Fani Willis Stays on Case; Ex-Romantic Partner Resigns

A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election-interference case against former Donald Trump, per the AP . Nathan Wade stepped down after a judge ruled one of them had to leave the case for it to move forward. Wade offered his resignation in a letter to Willis, saying he was doing so "in the interest of democracy."

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee did not find that Willis' relationship with Wade amounted to a conflict of interest that should disqualify her from the case. However, he said, the allegations created an "appearance of impropriety" that infected the prosecution team. Wade's role in the prosecution had come under fire when an attorney representing one of Trump's co-defendants alleged in January that Wade and Willis were involved in an inappropriate relationship that resulted in Willis profiting improperly from the prosecution. Both took the stand and rejected that.

