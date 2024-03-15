RBG's Family Says Awards in Her Name Are an 'Affront'

Relatives of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg say they don't want her name to be associated with this year's slate of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award recipients, which includes Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch. Mother Jones reports that relatives consider the conservative billionaires to be "odd and inappropriate" choices.

The awards, established by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation, started out as the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award in 2020. Ginsburg herself presented the first award to philanthropist Agnes Gund. She died later in 2020 and recipients in later years, including Barbra Streisand and Queen Elizabeth II, were not controversial. But this year, the foundation expanded the number of awards and decided to make men eligible, the Washington Post reports. Sylvester Stallone, Martha Stewart, and white-collar-criminal-turned-philanthropist Michael Milken are also on this year's list.