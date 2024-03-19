Netanyahu Spurns Biden's Warning

President Biden spoke to Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and made clear that the US viewed a ground invasion into Gaza's city of Rafah as a mistake. On Tuesday, Netanyahu made equally clear that he would ignore the advice, reports Reuters. Coverage:
- 'No way': "I made it as clear as possible to the president that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion," Netanyahu told Israeli lawmakers, reports the New York Times.
- One concession: Netanyahu, "out of respect" to Biden, said he would send a senior team to the US in the coming days to discuss the matter, "especially the humanitarian side."