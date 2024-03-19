Stephen Breyer has a book coming out Tuesday, and between that and a new interview with the New York Times, the retired Supreme Court justice has a lot to say, about everything from abortion and the concept of originalism to the high court bench's current makeup.

Abortion: In his upcoming book, Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism, Breyer devotes many pages to the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which in June 2022 held that abortion wasn't a right under the US Constitution. He now tells the Times there are "too many questions" around the topic. "Are they really going to allow women to die on the table because they won't allow an abortion, which would save her life?" he notes. "I mean, really, no one would do that. ... And there'll be dozens of questions like that."