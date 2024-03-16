Student Who Disappeared Had One Drink: Bar

The owners of a Nashville bar said a college student was served only one alcoholic drink before his disappearance on a University of Missouri fraternity trip. The downtown bar, which is owned by country star Luke Bryan, also gave Riley Strain two glasses of water, they said, NBC News reports. Security at Luke's 32 Bridge escorted Strain to the door at 9:35pm March 8, but the bar's statement didn't give a reason for his removal except to say it was "based on our conduct standards."

The statement said the bar has turned over "detailed information" to Nashville police to aid their search. Strain's stepfather told WSMV that he told friends he was going back to his hotel, but downtown security footage shows him, stumbling, going in the opposite direction, toward the Cumberland River. Ground, air, and river searches have been unsuccessful. Police said they're looking for more security cameras that might have picked up Strain that night. There's no sign of foul play, they said. An advertising company is working to install billboards with Strain's image, per WKRN. "Riley is a very identifiable young man," said his stepfather, Chris Whiteid. "He's 6′7', he's 155-160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes." (More missing student stories.)