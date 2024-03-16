Great White's Tracker Shows They Swim in Surprising Places

As sharks go, LeeBeth is something like a long-haul trucker with gills and giant teeth. Swimmers at the beach might not be excited to see the 14-foot great white shark, but scientists following LeeBeth's movements are thrilled that the big fish's epic journey could provide valuable clues to help the species. And they're curious where she'll go next. White sharks, often referred to as great whites, roam the ocean searching for their favorite food, marine mammals, and were once hunted without discrimination. Some scientists believe growing populations of seals in parts of the Atlantic Ocean are helping the sharks, which were designated a protected species in 1997.
- Since getting her tracking device near South Carolina in December, LeeBeth has traveled more than 2,000 miles south and into the Gulf of Mexico, scientists monitoring her every move say. They watched as she made history in late February by traveling further into the Gulf than any previously tracked great white. A signal showed her off the coast near Matamoros, Mexico, just across the US border from South Padre Island, Texas.
- The shark's presence so far west indicates that this part of the Gulf of Mexico could also be important to other great whites, says Megan Winton, a senior scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. "We don't know how many white sharks travel that far west, but it's a good indication they do," Winton says. "There are only a handful of sharks that have been tracked west of the Mississippi."
- Chip Michalove, who owns fishing charter Outcast Sport Fishing in South Carolina, said LeeBeth turned out to be an advantageous shark to tag, as she had sent more signals back from the tracking device than most. The tracker sends a signal whenever the shark breaks the surface of the water. "Not only one of the biggest sharks we've caught, but she's the best-pinging shark as well," Michalove says. "We definitely hit a home run with LeeBeth."
- The last time LeeBeth checked in was on March 7, when tracking data showed the great white to be about 100 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.
(A stingray is pregnant, and suspicious eyes turn to shark
.)