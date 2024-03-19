Emhoff Blasts Trump's 'Toxic' Remarks on Jews

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff had strong words for Donald Trump Tuesday over the former president's claim that Jews who vote for Democrats hate their religion and hate Israel. "This is a disgusting, toxic, antisemitic thing to say, by anyone, let alone a former president of the United States and it must be condemned," Emhoff said at a campaign event in Nebraska, per Bloomberg.

Politico describes Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, as "one of the most prominent Jews in the Biden administration" and a "de-facto envoy to the Jewish community for the White House."