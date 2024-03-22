Squatters Killed Woman, Stuffed Her in Closet: NYC Cops

A woman visiting the vacant apartment of her deceased mother was assaulted and killed by two people squatting inside, say Manhattan police, who searched for the suspects for a week before arrests were announced Friday. Nadia Vitels' body, stuffed in a duffel bag, was discovered March 14 by her son, who hadn't heard from her for two days. She'd flown in from Spain to visit the Kips Bay apartment, which had been vacant for three or four months, WABC reports. She was last seen leaving an elevator, which opens directly into the apartment, around 11:30am, per the New York Post. A few hours later, a man and a woman were seen accessing the building and taking the elevator to the same unit. Police say an altercation ensued. Vitels' 19-year-old son ultimately entered the apartment, opened a closet, and discovered his 52-year-old mother's foot sticking out of a bag, per the Post.