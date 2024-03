Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales on Saturday released their first joint statement since the princess, perhaps better known as the former Kate Middleton, revealed she's been diagnosed with cancer . A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the couple is "enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," the BBC reports. The statement continues, "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

The BBC paints the message as "both a thank you and a polite warning" that they will not be addressing this issue again publicly, at least not for some time. Their children went on holiday for Easter starting Friday, and won't return to school until April 17, and the Independent reports the family is expected to spend the time at Amner Hall, their country retreat in Norfolk. They've made it clear they won't be making their usual appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, but King Charles, who is also fighting cancer and who has said he is "so proud" of his "beloved daughter-in-law," is said to be hopeful he will be able to attend. Sources say Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reached out privately to William and Kate in addition to releasing a public message of support.